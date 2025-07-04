Reliance Retail invests in UK's FACEGYM, bringing facial fitness to India

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a prominent innovator in facial fitness and skincare. This move signifies a crucial step in RRVL's ongoing expansion within the rapidly growing beauty and wellness sector.

Founded by acclaimed beauty and wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM has revolutionised skincare through its unique combination of non-invasive facial workouts and advanced skincare formulations. The brand has garnered a significant following across global markets, establishing a new category that merges beauty, wellness, and fitness.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhakti Modi, co-founder & CEO of Tira, stated, "FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness – creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India who is experience-oriented, and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts."

Under this new partnership, Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty destination, Tira, will spearhead FACEGYM's entry into the Indian market. Tira will manage local operations and market development, introducing the concept to Indian consumers. Reliance plans to establish and expand FACEGYM's presence in India over the next five years, implementing a strategy that includes both standalone studios and dedicated spaces within select Tira stores across major cities.

Angelo Castello, CEO of FACEGYM, also expressed enthusiasm, saying, "This is an incredibly exciting moment for the brand. With our current strategic partnerships, we are in a powerful position to turn FACEGYM into one of the only beauty services that exists with this size of global footprint – launching in new markets, and sculpting more people than ever before with our unique approach to facial fitness and skin health. This partnership with a leading conglomerate like Reliance will serve as a catalyst for our global expansion by establishing our presence in the dynamic Indian market."