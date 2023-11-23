Renfro Brands to manage socks business of boot maker Wolverine

Wolverine Boots and Apparel has decided to licence their sock business exclusively to Renfro Brands.

In a statement, Wolverine said that the decision was taken citing the ever-evolving consumer, industry, and retail landscape as their main decision driver.

"To better service the needs of our retailer partners and consumers, the decision to partner with Renfro reinforces our prioritisation of the sock category," said Tom Kennedy, president of Wolverine Boots and Wolverine Worldwide's Work Group.

Renfro Brands, the company added, has been a sock industry leader for over 100 years and has pioneered some of the most important innovations in sock manufacturing. By joining forces, Wolverine will gain access to Renfro's expertise in sock manufacturing, giving Wolverine the ability to provide a wide range of socks that help men and women get the job done.

"This strategic collaboration of two market leading brands allows for both companies to bring forth innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and retailers," added Kevin Venable, senior brand director at Renfro Brands.

The company further said that Wolverine socks produced by Renfro will be in market in January 2024 and will be available at retailers nationwide as well as Wolverine.com.