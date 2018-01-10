Renfro unveils ‘Elle Homme’ collection in India

Renfro India, a joint venture of Renfro Corporation US, a leading hosiery industry player, in partnership with the Lagardère Active Group (owner of the Elle brand) recently launched Elle Homme men’s innerwear and socks collection. The company announced in a statement that this alliance marks the license agreement enabling Renfro India to design, manufacture and market the Elle Homme branded products in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Pal, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director Europe, India and Asia, Renfro said in a press statement: “The acquisition of Elle Homme license into our portfolio is part of our strategy to expand our offering across more product formats with an elevated design focus and higher price points. We are strong in the socks category, and are now foraying into the fast-growing men’s innerwear category which has been bolstered by this license agreement with Elle Homme.”

The fall 2017 collection launched in the country consists of 19 styles across three product lines- Prime, Elite and Fashion. The brand has been launched in six states across India through over 135 retail stores and the company aims to expand the brand’s retail presence to over 400 points over the next year.

“We are excited to partner with a company like Renfro to further develop and expand our range of products in India. Renfro’s expertise in these categories will provide a fresh design perspective and exceptional product quality to the Indian consumers. The Elle Homme brand targets a young man who has a modern and sophisticated style and outlook on life,” added Camille Thelu, Vice President & Managing Director, Lagardère Active Enterprises EMEA & India.

Picture credit:Elle Homme