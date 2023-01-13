Rent the Runway partners with Amazon Fashion on pre-loved offer

Rent the Runway has announced a new partnership with Amazon Fashion which sees it launch a storefront on the marketplace’s website to sell a selection of its pre-loved and Design Collective apparel.

Among the rental brand’s pre-loved merchandise will be hundreds of styles from over 35 brands, spanning casual wear, workwear, eveningwear and essentials.

Additionally, Rent the Runway’s exclusive selection of merchandise from its Design Collective will also be available through Amazon Fashion, as well as its own website.

The initiative allows select designers to create limited-edition collections formulated using Rent the Runway’s own data and insights.

Through this partnership, the company hopes to deepen its stance as a customer discovery platform for designer brands, offering up a wider presence for them to interact with new audiences.

In a release, Jenn Hyman, Rent the Runway’s co-founder and CEO, said: "Collaborating with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible brand awareness.

"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business.

“They also showcase demand for our products beyond our community and allow more customers to experience exclusive data-driven fashion from our top design partners.”