Replay turnover grows by 10.3 percent in 2019

Denim brand Replay closed the 2019 financial year with a 10.3 percent growth in turnover to 262.3 million euros, against a 2018 figure of 237.9 million euros, as well as a 30 percent increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year, with an absolute value of 28 million euros, 11 percent of turnover.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Matteo Sinigaglia - CEO of Fashion Box S.p.A. said in a statement: “2019 ended in line with our expectations, with significant improvements in all the parameters of the previous year. We are preparing to face an extremely difficult 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic but we are however determined to implement the path already undertaken in terms of product innovation and to invest adequate resources to communicate our brand values to end customers.”

The company said, with exports that today account for 89 percent of total turnover, Fashion Box is present nearly everywhere in the world. Europe as a whole accounts for 73 percent of turnover including Northern Europe 20 percent, Central Europe 29 percent and Southern Europe and Eastern Europe both 12 percent respectively, while the rest of the world, driven by the Middle East and Asia, accounts for 16 percent. The company added that growth was recorded in all markets with 8.1 percent revenue rise in Southern Europe, 10.6 percent in Asia, 36 percent in Eastern Europe and 49 percent in the Middle East. In terms of distribution channels, the company further said, wholesale grew by 14.1 percent, retail like-for-like by 6.4 percent and e-commerce by 8 percent.

Picture credit:Facebook/Replay