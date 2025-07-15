Report: Warp knitting machine market to reach 4.5 billion dollars by 2032

The global warp knitting machine market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. According to an article published on July 15, 2025 by Knitting Trade Journal (“Strong growth predicted for warp knitting machine market”, Haydn Davis), this market could reach 4.5 billion US dollars by 2032.

This impressive figure is not limited to the heavy machinery industry. It reflects a much broader dynamism in the textile and fashion sector. Indeed, massive investment in state-of-the-art knitting equipment only makes sense if there is strong and growing demand for finished products downstream.

Global demand for knitwear

This boom is explained by the consumer's continued enthusiasm for knitwear. This includes basics such as jumpers, cardigans and sweatshirts, as well as more technical pieces incorporating recycled fibres, performance blends or complex designs made possible by these new machines.

Knitwear is also establishing itself as a sustainable solution. It allows for more local, on-demand and small-batch manufacturing. By producing only what is actually ordered or planned for quick sales, brands can avoid overproduction and limit dormant stock. These mountains of unsold goods weigh heavily on the sector's financial and environmental balance sheets. As Knitting Trade Journal points out, this more agile approach meets the expectations of a market that is increasingly sensitive to environmental and social responsibility.

Opportunities for brands

For players in the fashion and textile sector, this dynamic offers several concrete prospects. Firstly, the possibility of producing closer to the end market, thanks to workshops equipped with more agile machines capable of adapting quickly to changing trends.

Secondly, these new-generation machines pave the way for increased creativity. They allow for new patterns and knit structures, thus enriching the product offering and providing real added value.

Finally, they make it possible to focus on personalisation and small series, in line with the rise of slow fashion and the growing interest of consumers for unique or semi-customised pieces.

A change of model for the sector?

Beyond economic performance, this expected growth in the machinery market reveals a more profound transformation of the textile industry. This is the shift from a purely volume/price logic to a logic of value, agility and sustainability. As Knitting Trade Journal reminds us, this massive investment reflects “the confidence of manufacturers in future demand”. It is now up to brands to transform this momentum into inventive and responsible collections capable of attracting a public that has become more attentive and selective.