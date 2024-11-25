Represent sells minority stake to investment firm True

Represent has established a strategic partnership with investment firm True, which has snapped up a minority stake in the British luxury brand to help fuel its ongoing growth plan.

The move intends to aid in the expansion of Represent’s presence, both in the luxury and performance sportswear sector and internationally, across the UK, US and the rest of the world.

Represent has already welcomed significant growth in recent years, reporting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64 percent since 2020.

This year, the brand is expected to generate around 100 million pounds in revenue, driven largely by its ‘247’ line, which is said to have “exceeded all expectations” since its 2021 launch.

With True, Represent hopes to further scale its operations, expand into news channels, and accelerate growth across multiple categories, a press release read.

The brand’s co-founder, George Heaton, added: "We're gaining unstoppable momentum, and with this minority investment and strategic partnership with True we feel it’s the perfect time to propel Represent to new heights.”

In their own statement, Ejike Onuchukwu, investment director at True and a new board member at Represent, stated: "Represent is a real success story for British fashion. The team’s track record of developing culturally relevant products and acquiring loyal customers to the brand, despite the challenging consumer environment, is remarkable.

“I look forward to supporting the management team and founders to help achieve its significant expansion potential.”