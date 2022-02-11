Resale platform HEWI launches crowdfunding campaign

Luxury resale platform Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI) has launched a crowdfunding campaign offering investment opportunities to its customers to aid in its “mission to lead the change in how the world shops luxury”.

A message sent to HEWI’s customers from the platform’s CEO, Tatiana Wolter-Ferguson, outlined its “exciting” activations over the last 12 months.

Wolter-Ferguson noted: “We’ve developed our new website, further built out our team and continue to put you, and our community, at the heart of our business to make sure we always deliver a best in class, luxury re-commerce experience.”

In the message, the company announced it plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, during which customers will have the chance to buy equity in the resale business.

It continued: “It's important to us that we build a business that is inclusive of those who have been a part of Hewi's growth story.”

Those interested can already register for priority access through the site.