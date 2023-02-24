Resale platform Open for Vintage launches in US

Europe-based resale platform Open for Vintage (OFV) has set its sights on the US market, partnering with Poshmark to power its launch in the region.

Through the deal, over 100,000 authenticated, pre-owned luxury items will be made available via the OFV Poshmark closet, allowing US consumers to access the platform’s services for the first time.

The vintage items descend from European boutiques from Milan to Paris, OFV said, and range from Gucci handbags to Chanel jewellery.

By expanding alongside Poshmark, OFV hopes to connect with the site’s largely Gen Z and Millennial community as it looks to drive awareness.

In a release, Colin Saunders, OFV’s CEO, said: “The US is an important strategic market for OFV. Over the last year we have seen a significant rise in US customers shopping on our platform.

“Our new partnership with Poshmark allows us to better serve the US market, providing them with greater access and service to our trusted curation of the very best in luxury resale.”

OFV has established itself as a “trusted destination in luxury resale”, the platform said, offering authenticated luxury products from distinguished boutiques in a bid to encourage consumers to participate in the circular economy.