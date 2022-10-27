Resale platforms join in cutting Yeezy products amid backlash over Ye’s hate speech

A number of major resale platforms have joined in the growing backlash against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, following his regular bouts of hate speech and controversial behaviour.

The RealReal is among those that have denounced the rapper’s remarks against the Black and Jewish communities, with the platform stating it would no longer be accepting products from Yeezy or Ye-related brands.

On Instagram, The RealReal said in a post announcing the decision: “Since our founding, we’ve been committed to creating a safe space for every employee, consignor and customer – regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or race – and we will not tolerate remarks that demonstate discrimination or call for violence.”

The platform went on to state that West’s recent behaviour at Paris Fashion Week, where he donned a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, and comments he has made regarding the Jewish community, led to its decision.

It added that Yeezy items that were already listed prior to the announcement will remain available on its website.

According to a report by WWD, Rebag and Fashionphile have also confirmed they will no longer be listing Yeezy-related items.

It comes as an array of brands continue to drop the rapper as he doubled down on his problematic remarks via social media and in recent interviews.

Most recently, Adidas cut ties with West after he posted on Twitter he would go “defcon 3 on Jewish people” and later said on a ‘Drink Champs’ podcast: “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Balenciaga, Gap, Vogue and, most recently, Skechers, have also dissolved relationships with the artist.