Retail Renaissance: Global markets navigate economic turbulence with resilience - report

The global retail sector demonstrates remarkable resilience amid economic headwinds, with super-prime retail destinations maintaining tight vacancy rates and experiencing rental growth, according to the latest Main Street Across the World report by Cushman Wakefield. Despite luxury brands facing revenue slowdowns from 15 percent in 2022 to 0-4 percent currently—partially attributed to Asia Pacific spending pullback—retailers are displaying strategic adaptability. Emerging sports, cosmetics, and wellness brands are increasingly competing for prime retail spaces, signaling sector dynamism. Anticipated interest rate cuts are expected to provide economic recovery tailwinds, potentially reinvigorating consumer spending and real wage growth.

Global retail rents have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with an average increase of nearly 6 percent and 57 percent of tracked locations experiencing positive growth, data from the report shows. The Americas led performance, particularly the U.S. with almost 11 percent YOY rent growth, the report states, while Europe and Asia Pacific saw slower increases. A landmark shift occurred with Milan's Via Montenapoleone displacing New York's Fifth Avenue as the world's most expensive retail destination, reflecting robust European market dynamics and currency appreciation. Despite limited ranking changes, the global retail property landscape continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic repositioning.

Interestingly, the global retail property landscape reveals dramatic regional disparities. Miami's Design District emerged as a standout performer, achieving an extraordinary 66 percent annual rental growth and 150 percent over four years, driven by designer brands and mixed-use development potential. While U.S. markets showed varied performance—with seven streets experiencing double-digit growth and others remaining flat—international markets demonstrated nuanced trajectories. India displayed remarkable resilience with Bengaluru's Indiranagar 100 Feet Road leading regional growth at 32 percent, while Japan surprised with Tokyo's Ginza experiencing a 25 percent rental increase. Conversely, Greater China confronted challenges from weak domestic consumption, with notable rental declines in cities like Nanjing and Wuhan, the report said.

Despite global economic headwinds, the retail sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with real sales maintaining positive momentum amid economic recovery. International tourism emerges as a critical driver, with 790 million travelers between January and July—11 percent above 2023 levels and just 4 percent below 2019 benchmarks. Anticipated interest rate cuts, moderating inflation, and modest wage growth are expected to alleviate cost-of-living pressures, the report notes, potentially stimulating discretionary spending. Global tourism projections suggest a full recovery in 2024, with passenger arrivals forecast to exceed 2019 levels, underpinned by strong performance across Europe, the Americas, and increasingly, Asia Pacific.

For the full report visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.