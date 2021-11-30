Retailer insight platform Margin Guardian receives six-figure investment

Maven Equity Finance, part of the UK’s Northern Powerhouse Fund, has announced a six-figure investment into Margin Guardian, enabling the business to invest in its platform, commercialise and develop an android version of its app.

Margin Guardian is a platform that provides retailers with data insights direct from consumers, displaying prices, viewed products and saved products to its users. These data insights look to enable retailers to make more informed decisions on stock and enhancing profit margins. Data provided is generated through the Squished app, a browsing platform that tracks high street fashion items, further allowing Margin Guardian to identify trends and inform on future pricing and discount strategies.

The platform, founded in 2018, currently operates as an i0S app, with the option for early access to the service available through its website.

“Margin Guardian was founded by a strong team of retail experts and the technology they’ve created addresses a genuine need for both retailers and consumers,” said Dean Cox, senior investment manager at Maven Equity Finance, in a statement. “Margin Guardian has received encouraging traction from several high-profile retailers, and we’re pleased to support Richard, Stephen and Stewart at such a pivotal point in the company’s growth journey.”