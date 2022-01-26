Revolution Beauty gears up for UK, US expansion following strong Christmas sales

British cosmetics company Revolution Beauty has reported strong revenue growth in the important Christmas period, fueled by a jump in direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.

In the period from November 1 to December 31, revenue increased 41 percent year-on-year on an underlying basis despite a “volatile consumer backdrop”, with many of its markets going into lockdown.

DTC sales through Revolution Beauty’s website grew by 50 percent year-over-year for the month of December, with returning visitors up 23 percent.

“We were pleased to see good underlying growth in the business across our peak Christmas trading period of November and December, seeing us deliver the quality products we’re known for, at affordable prices,” said CEO and co-founder Adam Minto in a release.

He continued: “As we look forward, our growth in our direct to consumer business coupled with our successful retail expansion into the UK and the US provides strong momentum for the business. We look forward to updating the market with our full-year results later in the year.”

Looking at the year ahead, Revolution Beauty is set to roll out to over 2800 Walgreens’ stores in the US, while its Makeup Revolution brand will roll out to 336 Boots stores in the UK.