Revolve to acquire couture house Alexandre Vauthier

Revolve, the California-based online fashion retailer, is reportedly acquiring French haute couture brand Alexandre Vauthier. The 15 year-old company, which entered administration at the beginning of the year, has been looking for a buyer since February, said the Business of Fashion. Vauthier, which wholesales ready-to-wear and sells haute couture to private clients, struggled amid late payments from store accounts, a collapsed Russian market and general turmoil facing today’s independent luxury brands, BoF said.

While at first glance this acquisition might seem incongruous: Revolve is known for its millennial-focused, influencer-driven approach to fast fashion and contemporary labels, while Alexandre Vauthier represents the pinnacle of French luxury and craftsmanship. However, this juxtaposition could be precisely what makes the acquisition attractive as Revolve already stocks the brand via its FWRD platform. Currently 46 items are available via its e-commerce channel, where it retails items such as a bodysuit on sale for 190 euros, and a maxi gown for 2,300 euros.

Revolve makes first acquisition since 2015

For Revolve, acquiring Alexandre Vauthier would mark a significant step upmarket, allowing it to tap into the lucrative luxury segment. It is the group’s first acquisition since 2015, BoF said. This move could diversify Revolve's portfolio, providing a hedge against fluctuations in the fast fashion market and appealing to a more affluent customer base. It would also grant Revolve instant credibility in the high-end fashion space, something that is difficult to build organically.

Moreover, Revolve's digital prowess and influencer marketing expertise could breathe new life into Alexandre Vauthier's brand presence. By leveraging its vast social media reach and e-commerce capabilities, Revolve could expand Alexandre Vauthier's global footprint, finetune operations and introduce the brand to a younger, digitally-native audience without compromising its luxury positioning.

However, such an acquisition would not be without challenges. Integrating a haute couture brand into a primarily digital, fast-moving retail operation would require careful management to preserve Alexandre Vauthier's exclusivity and craftsmanship while adapting to Revolve's more agile business model.

If executed thoughtfully, it could position Revolve as a more diverse fashion powerhouse and give Alexandre Vauthier a platform for sustainable growth that is less reliant on wholesale and relevant in the digital age.