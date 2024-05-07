Richemont acquires Italian jeweller Vhernier

Richemont has acquired 100 percent stake in Vhernier, the distinctive Italian jewellery maison, in a private transaction.

Founded in Valenza, Italy in 1984 and headquartered in Milan, Vhernier was acquired by the Traglio family in 2001.

Commenting on the acquisition, Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, said: “Maison Vhernier brings a distinguished and distinctive design that beautifully blends modern, sleek and elegant shapes with unconventional materials, magnified by exceptional craftsmanship. This unique aesthetic perfectly complements our existing collection of renowned jewellery Maisons.”

Richemont said in a statement that Vhernier is renowned for the distinctive modern aesthetic of its design jewellery as well as for the unusual combination of traditional precious metals and gems with unconventional materials such as titanium, bronze and ebony.

All jewellery pieces are handcrafted in Valenza and sold through a highly selective network of mono-brand boutiques and prestigious multi-brand stores, predominantly in Europe and the United States.

“We are pleased for Maison Vhernier to join Richemont, the undisputed leader in design jewellery. We firmly believe that our distinctive jewellery Maison will flourish under Richemont’s stewardship, expertise and careful nurturing,” added Carlo Traglio, chairman and Maurizio Traglio, CEO of Vhernier.

Vhernier also operates De Vecchi Milano 1935, an Italian heritage silverware home decor brand, recognised for its timeless contemporary design.