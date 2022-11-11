Richemont chief people officer appointed to senior executive committee

Richemont has announced the appointment of its chief people officer Patricia Gandji to the group’s senior executive committee, effective November 11, 2022.

Gandji, who also serves in the role of CEO of regions, will continue to report to the luxury conglomerate’s CEO Jérôme Lambert.

In a release, the group said Gandji brings around 30 years of managerial experience and exposure to the luxury industry to her new role.

She joined Richemont in 2007 where, until 2016, she held a number of key roles within its portfolio brand, Cartier, before being promoted to managing director Northern Europe.

She has also served as managing director Europe, Middle East and Africa, prior to her appointment as group CEO of regions in 2017.

Johann Rupert, chairman, said that Gandji’s strategic appointment came as recognition for her creation of “strong value” across the five regions Richemont operates in, as well as the development of the company’s human resources capabilities.

Rupert added: “Patricia takes an empathetic approach to leadership, a quality that she is successfully promoting within Richemont and that is essential to our customer-focused mindset.

“It also reaffirms the importance of both people and regional matters as Richemont continues its transformation journey.”