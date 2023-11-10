Richemont’s director of operations joins executive committee

Luxury conglomerate Richemont has announced that its group director of operations, Karlheinz Baumann, is to join its senior executive committee, effective November 10, 2023.

Baumann, who oversees the company’s manufacturing, research, customer service and logistics, among other things, will continue to report to Richemont’s chief executive officer, Jérôme Lambert, upon stepping into the role.

Baumann initially joined Richemont in 2008, taking on the role of chief operating officer at the group’s IWC Schaffhausen and working his way up to eventually take on his current position.

Prior to entering the Swiss firm, however, he served as executive director at German automotive supplier, Wilhelm Karmann in 2003.

In a release, Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, credited Baumann with successfully transforming the group’s operations over his 15-year tenure at the company.

Rupert continued: “His well-rounded experience and knowledge of the group will be crucial in advancing the group’s decisions on the increasing digitalisation, flexibility and resilience of our operations including in manufacturing and in distribution, notably relating to ‘Luxury New Retail’.

“Other key areas for his contribution will relate to responsible sourcing and innovation as a means to achieve sustainable growth.”