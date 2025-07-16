Richemont starts financial year with sales growth

Jewellery and watch group Richemont increased sales in the first three months of the 2025/26 financial year. The important Asian market is also showing signs of stabilisation. This comes after the company, like many other luxury companies, felt the effects of a recent consumer slump in China.

Between April and June, Richemont's sales increased by 3 percent to 5.41 billion euros compared to the same period last year. This roughly met average market expectations. Adjusted for currency effects, this represents an increase of 6 percent, the company announced on Wednesday.

The jewellery division grew by 7 percent to 3.9 billion euros. The watch business, on the other hand, declined by 10 percent to 824 million euros.

Richemont reported double-digit growth in Europe, America and the Middle East and Africa. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales remained stable at constant exchange rates. Japan, however, fell short of the high comparative figures from the same period last year.