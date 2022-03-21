Rihanna’s Fenty could be making metaverse move with new trademark

Rihanna could be making a move into the metaverse with Fenty, as it was revealed a new related trademark filing was established for the beauty brand.

The artist-turned-entrepreneur reportedly filed the Fenty trademark through Roraj Trade LLC, according to a source for the media outlet, Boardroom.

The filing includes downloadable virtual goods for computer games featuring cosmetics and makeup for use in online virtual worlds, retail store services, online entertainment services and mobile applications, which also covers non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital media.

Additionally, the trademark further includes non-downloadable virtual goods, such as digital art and photographs, and other digital tokens based on blockchain technology.

The billionaire’s filing follows a string of similar trademarks established by high-end beauty brands, including the L’Oréal group, which filed 17 trademark applications in the NFT and metaverse categories.