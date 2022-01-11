Rituals awarded B Corp certification

Luxury beauty brand Rituals has gained the title of a B Corporation, joining the growing list of companies the organisation has recognised as inclusive, fair and part of the circular economy.

According to the brand’s announcement, the certification falls in line with its “new phase in the transformation of Rituals towards a purpose-driven business model”. It added that it will continue to set more ambitious sustainability targets every year.

B Corp follows strict standards for its sustainability certification, looking at everything from the well-being of consumers to a company’s contribution to eco-friendly operations.

Currently, there are more than 4,000 B Corp certified businesses throughout 77 countries.

Last year, the organisation awarded the likes of luxury brand Chloé and resale platform Vestiaire Collective with the certification.

“I am extremely proud of the B Corp certification for Rituals,” said the brand’s co-founder and CEO, Raymond Cloosterman. “It shows that we as a brand are actively committed to a sustainable future. Rituals wants to do more and go further for people and the planet.”

He added: “It is, therefore, an honour to be part of a global movement of organisations that want to effectively address and take responsibility for the challenges we all face.”

The beauty brand has outlined a number of sustainable objectives it is looking to achieve over the coming years. As part of its main goals, by 2023, it intends to ensure all of its formulas contain at least 90 percent natural ingredients. Additionally, by 2025, it is aiming to use packaging and products that are refillable, recyclable or made from recycled materials.