River Island launches at The Bay in Canada

London high street retailer, River Island, has partnered with Canadian brand The Bay.

Through the partnership, River Island will be available to Canadian consumers. The brand’s men’s and women’s styles has also officially launched on The Bay’s website. In-store collections will arrive at the retailer’s select Hudson’s Bay stores in spring of 2022.

This newest collaboration is in line with The Bay’s recent expansion into offerings for Millennial and Gen-Z customers. With River Island debuting a variety of items such as distressed denim, shackets, sweaters and cozy loungewear, The Bay continues to cater to its fastest growing demographic.

“The Bay’s assortment is evolving to deliver sought-after brands for style-driven Canadians,” said Laura Janney, chief merchant at The Bay. “River Island connects attainable price points with an aspirational aesthetic and we know our younger customers will find on-trend and affordable pieces that suit their taste and lifestyle.”

Other offerings by River Island include party statement styles such as asymmetrical cut-out jumpsuits and tops, fringed sequin mini skirts and shirts and off shoulder dresses. The menswear collection holds elevated slim-fit cotton polos, quilted jackets, shepherd’s check sweaters and tees, joggers and an assortment of denim pieces.

“We are excited to be launching River Island through such a well-respected partner, The Bay,” said River Island’s head of international development, Theodore Sheppard. “Through this collaboration, we aim to bring River Island’s stand out fashion to a new group of customers in Canada.”