River Island marketing director steps down with immediate effect

River Island has reportedly announced that its marketing director Jill Gate has stepped down from her position, effective immediately.

According to a report by Drapers, Gate has left the fashion retailer to pursue new opportunities elsewhere.

She joined the business in December 2020 from Photobox and previously served in senior marketing roles at Oasis and Warehouse.

The publication said River Island director Vanessa Lewis will be taking on a new role of creative director of the brand, working closely alongside chief product officer Phil Cooke.

The departure comes just one week after River Island’s CEO Will Kernan announced his resignation to pursue “personal and commercial projects”.

The company noted Kernan will remain on for several months to ensure a successful transition.

Kernan joined the company as chief executive in September 2019, prior to which he held various leadership roles at the likes of the White Company, Wiggle and New Look.

River Island is one of a number of British retailers facing the brunt of pandemic aftermath, which resulted in a hit to its sales and profit.

In August 2020, the company announced plans to scrap 350 management jobs before detailing new initiatives to profit from the economy opening back up.

This included a strategy revolving expanding its presence in the US, with the retailer opening its first store in the region after experiencing a profit bounce back.