River Island receives Science Based Target initiative approval

British fashion retailer River Island has announced that its science-based targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body that supports businesses to reduce emissions in line with the latest climate science.

In a statement, River Island said it is committed to long-term and near-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi to reach net zero by 2040.

River Island's science-backed targets include: reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 (direct) greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2030, from a 2019 base year; complete neutralisation of residual emissions by 2030 to achieve net zero on direct emissions (scopes 1 and 2); and a reduction of absolute scope 3 (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions of 30 percent by 2032, from a 2021 base year.

In addition, it has also committed to net-zero carbon emissions by the end of 2040 by reducing absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from a 2021 base year, and to annually sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

José Arguedas, head of sustainability at River Island, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that our net-zero targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“Tackling climate change requires ambitious action from the retail sector and our validated science-based targets prove our commitment to building a sustainable economy: by doing not what is easy, but what is necessary."