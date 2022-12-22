River Island’s former CEO to return as executive chair

River Island’s former chief executive officer Richard Bradbury is reportedly set to return to the British fashion retailer as executive chair 12 years after his exit.

From January 1, Bradbury will be succeeding Will Kernan, who announced he would be stepping down as CEO in November after three years at the business.

Kernan will remain at the company until April to oversee the handover and completion of a number of projects.

Bradbury retired from River Island in 2010 after 20 years at the company and was replaced by the retailer’s COO Ben Lewis.

Lewis later exited in 2019 from which Kernan stepped up to the role.

According to Retail Week, Clive Lewis notified River Island staff of Bradbury’s return, while also stating that he would be standing down as chair.

A statement acquired by the publication said: “Will’s last day as CEO will be December 31 and he will remain with the business until the end of April to oversee the implementation of key digital projects.

“I am pleased to announce that, with effect from January 1, Richard Bradbury will rejoin the business as executive chair with full responsibilities for leadership of the business.

“I will continue as a non-executive director and will work closely with Richard as will the rest of the board

“Will led the business through a very difficult period and I have very much enjoyed working with him.

“He made a significant contribution and we wish him the very best for the future.”