Rocket Internet expects to report loss for Q1

Rocket Internet SE anticipates a loss for the first quarter of approximately 162 million euros or loss of 1.18 euro per share. The company said in a statement that preliminary result for the quarter is significantly impacted by lower valuations of participations, which have declined in a market environment affected by Covid-19. The financial result for the period is expected at approximately negative 98 million euros.

Further, the company added, share in the result of associated companies and joint ventures is expected to negatively impact the quarterly result by around negative 48 million euros.

The company will publish Q1 results including the exact loss for the period on May 28, 2020.