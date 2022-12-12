Rocky Brands appoints Dwight Smith as class I director

Rocky Brands, Inc. has appointed Dwight E. Smith as a class I director of the company, effective January 1, 2023.

Smith, the company said, has served as the president and CEO of Sophisticated Systems, Inc. since July 1990, which he founded to provide businesses with a comprehensive set of information technology solutions ranging from technology deployments and assessments to fully outsourced managed services in areas including cloud computing and cyber security.

Prior to founding Sophisticated Systems, Smith served in a variety of roles with Software Alternatives, Inc., Cullinet Software, Inc., and IBM.

Commenting on Smith’s appointment, Jason Brooks, the company’s chairman, president & CEO, stated: “Dwight’s executive leadership as the founder and CEO of a successful high-growth business, experience serving on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, along with other public and privately held companies, and expertise in the technology sector will be incredibly beneficial to our board.”

Smith, the company added, has served as a member of the board of The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland since 2015 and currently serves as its chair (such term to expire on December 31, 2022). He also has served as a board member of SureImpact since February 2022, Nationwide Children’s Hospital since 2013, as a board member of the Highlights for Children Foundation since 2021, and as a member of the board of trustees of OCLC since November 2022.

Smith previously served on the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation from 2020 to 2022; Choice Legal, Inc. from 2016 to 2022; State Auto Mutual Insurance Company from 2005 to 2022; and CTL Engineering Inc. from 2005 to 2021. Smith also has extensive prior civic charitable board experience, including The Columbus Foundation, Columbus State Community College, and Rev1 Ventures. Smith graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in marketing and an MBA in finance.

Rocky Brands has also announced that Glenn E. Corlett and James L. Stewart are electing to retire from the board of directors, effective December 31, 2022.

Corlett has served on Rocky’s Board since 2000, including service as a member of the audit committee (including as the prior chairman of the audit committee) and previous member of the nominating and corporate governance committee. Stewart has served on Rocky’s Board since 1996, including service as a compensation committee member (including as the prior chairman of the compensation committee).