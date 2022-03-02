Rocky Brands Q4 sales surge 93 percent

Rocky Brands has reported a 93 percent year-on-year increase in sales to 169.5 million dollars in the fourth quarter ending December 31.

Breaking that figure down by segment, wholesale sales increased 124.9 percent to 134.8 million dollars, while retail sales were up 12.6 percent to 26.5 million dollars.

The US company, which designs, manufactures and markets footwear and apparel, made a net income of 12.5 million dollars, up from 9.7 million dollars a year earlier.

For the full year, net sales increased 85.4 percent to 514.2 million dollars, with wholesale sales up 110.8 percent to 391.1 million dollars, while retail sales increased 29.9 percent to 94.7 million dollars.

The company, whose portfolio includes brands Rocky, Durango, and The Original Muck Boot Company, reported an annual net income of 20.6 million dollars, a slight 1.9 percent drop from a year earlier.

“There were many highlights from 2021 led by sustained demand for our brands and products and a transformational acquisition that significantly enhanced our size and brand portfolio,” said Rocky Brands chair and CEO Jason Brooks in a statement.

“For the majority of the year, we were able to fully meet demand and expand our share in multiple footwear categories including western, work and outdoor.”

He said while the company faced fulfillment challenges in the third quarter, it has since “made good progress regaining efficiencies” in its Ohio distribution center and in bringing its new Reno, Nevada distribution center online.