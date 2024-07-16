Rodan + Fields announces new business model

Skincare and haircare brand Rodan + Fields (R+F) has unveiled a new simplified business model to “unlock growth and reach new customers”.

In a statement, Rodan + Fields said the new modernised approach will move it away from the multi-level direct selling model to a streamlined customer and consultant experience.

The changes will result in the elimination of about 100 positions.

Starting September 1, the new model will be supported by a broader array of marketing and advertising across traditional channels and social media to complement consultants' advocacy, which it states will better position R+F “to meet customers where they are discovering and buying beauty products”.

Under the new affiliate program, existing R+F consultants who continue to sell R+F products will receive increased commissions on customer sales and product discounts, which will result in more than 90 percent of current consultants having a higher earning potential based on their current sales performance.

In addition, commissions that consultants receive through product sales by those they have recruited will no longer be a component of R+F’s model as it looks to simplify the consultant experience.

Dimitri Haloulos, chief executive of R+F, said in a statement: "Since day one, our brand has been focused on giving people the proven results they desire in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-created products.

"We are confident these changes will enable us to meaningfully expand the lives we can impact and—importantly—allow us to continue to provide our passionate Consultants with a modern and meaningful earning opportunity."