Roots appoints new chief marketing officer

Canadian lifestyle brand Roots Corporation has announced the appointment of Leslie Golts as its new chief marketing officer.

She ultimately brings to the table over 15 years of experience, Roots said in a release, particularly surrounding marketing and communications leadership.

Golts joins the company from Unilever Canada’s Beauty and Wellness Business Unit, where she served as general manager and head of marketing.

At the cosmetics giant, Golts was credited with helping to drive profitable growth and “ensuring brand success across diverse categories”.

Prior to this, she also held a series of managerial positions at L’Oréal Canada, and had played a “key role” in the development of global campaigns for the Dove brand.

Speaking on the appointment, Meghan Roach, president and chief executive officer at Roots, said: "Leslie brings a wealth of experience and proven success in building iconic brands to Roots.

"She is a talented leader that will play a critical role in advancing the company's marketing initiatives and reinforcing its position in the market. With her deep life-long love for Roots, she is an excellent cultural fit, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team."

Golts further commented on the new role, adding: "I am thrilled to be part of the Roots Corporation family and excited about the opportunities to elevate the brand to new heights.

"Roots has a rich history, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to create compelling marketing strategies that resonate with our diverse audience."