Rowing Blazers sells majority stake to Burch Creative Capital

Menswear label Rowing Blazers has sold a majority stake of its business to Burch Creative Capital (BCC) and partners Tom Vellios, co-founder of Five Below, and Jason Epstein, partner at Stonecourt Capital.

The company said the move would allow the brand to hire in key positions, develop its women’s line, expand distribution and grow its retail footprint, starting with a new flagship store in Manhattan, scheduled to open as early as autumn 2024.

Chris Burch, the founder of BCC founder and co-founder of Tory Burch, said in a release: “Jack [Carlson, the founder of Rowing Blazers,] has created an extraordinary brand that is reminiscent of my first apparel business, Eagle’s Eye.

“With our expertise and a team of amazing humans, I am certain we can turn this into a global brand. It gives me great joy to partner with Jason Epstein and Tom Vellios on this acquisition. They are two extraordinary entrepreneurs, deal makers and brand creators.”

Carlson will remain on as creative director, while co-founder David Rosenweig is to continue as director of strategy, through which he will focus on the brand’s collaborations and partnerships.

As part of the expansion, the brand has further appointed its first chief financial officer, Grant Simm, who joins Rowing Blazers from Aimé Leon Dore, where he served in the same position for three years.