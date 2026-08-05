RSWM achieves margin expansion and profit growth in Q1 FY27

Indian textile manufacturer RSWM Limited (RSWM) reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group posted revenue from operations of 11.61 billion Indian rupees, representing a 1.7 percent increase quarter-over-quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, revenue declined by 0.7 percent from 11.69 billion Indian rupees in Q1 FY26 due to softer export demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and raw material price volatility. Despite the top-line contraction, the New Delhi-based business achieved margin expansion driven by a favourable product mix, improved operational efficiencies, and cost management.

RSWM chairman and managing director Riju Jhunjhunwala stated: “The first quarter of FY27 has set a positive tone for the year, reflecting the resilience of our business and the strength of our strategic execution. During the quarter, we recorded revenue of 11.61 billion Indian rupees, EBITDA of 941 million Indian rupees, and Profit After Tax of 167 million Indian rupees, driven by operational excellence, an improved product mix, and disciplined cost management”.

Gross profit for the period reached 4.66 billion Indian rupees, up 5.8 percent from 4.40 billion Indian rupees in the prior-year period. Gross margin widened by 253 basis points YoY to 39.8 percent. EBITDA, rose 16.1 percent YoY and 10.1 percent QoQ to 941 million Indian rupees, yielding an EBITDA margin of 8 percent.

Profit after tax reached 167 million Indian rupees, representing a 2.4-fold increase compared to 70 million Indian rupees reported in Q1 FY26. PAT margin strengthened by 84 basis points YoY to 1.4 percent.

RSWM joint managing director Rajeev Gupta added: “The encouraging turnaround in our performance reflects the collective efforts of our teams and the strength of our long-term strategic approach. Despite a dynamic global business environment and evolving market conditions, we have remained focused on agility, operational excellence and delivering greater value to our customers”.

The company operates 11 manufacturing plants producing value-added synthetic, mélange, cotton, and blended yarns, denim fabric, knitted fabric, and green polyester fibre. RSWM exports its product portfolio to over 70 countries worldwide.