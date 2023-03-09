Running brands Janji and Oiselle to merge

Independent running apparel brands, Boston-based Janji and Seattle-based female-led Oiselle are merging in a “partnership of equals” to build a bigger community in the running industry.

The “collaborative partnership,” facilitated by Digsbury Ventures, will see both brands continuing to operate as sole entities, while leveraging resources to sustainably grow, establish strong omnichannel footprints, and reach new markets.

In a statement, both brands said they would “utilise their creative entrepreneurship and brand synergy to propel forward in the fast-growing running industry”. Janji and Oiselle will focus on delivering innovative and premium performance apparel made for runners of all types, expanding their presence to reach more runners globally.

Oiselle founder Sally Bergesen will step into an advisory role, while long-time Oiselle president Atsuko Tamura will continue to lead the brand and strengthen its partnership with elite athletes, including Olympian Kara Goucher and champion distance pro-runner Lauren Fleshman, and the brand’s strong community.

Janji’s co-founders Mike Burnstein and Dave Spandorfer will remain in their roles at Janji, and Matt McCalpin will be named managing director of partnerships supporting operations across both brands.

Spandorfer added: “By coming together, both brands can grow their communities, lean in on their strengths, and continue their unique mission: to support runners and make the world a better place through running.

“This merger allows us to think incredibly long term and support our communities, the Volée and the Collective, even more.”