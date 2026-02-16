Russell & Bromley losses amounted to 12.1 million pounds ahead of administration

A new report by the administrators of Russell & Bromley has detailed the extent of the footwear brand’s distress ahead of its descent into administration.

According to the filing made with the UK’s Companies House, the brand’s EBITDA loss amounted to 12.1 million pounds in the 11 months to November 2025, widening from seven million pounds in the year prior.

Interpath, the firm appointed to oversee the administration, said the combination of being relatively high loss making with falling sales, increased operational costs and high fixed costs contributed to the company’s collapse, as did pressure from a challenging UK market.

At the date of Interpath’s appointment, Russell & Bromley had a total of 440 staff, 80 of which resided in its head office. A total of 34 employees at the head office were immediately made redundant upon Interpath’s involvement.

The company further traded from 41 retail locations, with 34 of those sites under leasehold arrangements. Next ultimately rescued part of Russell & Bromley from administration mid-January 2026, acquiring the brand name, three of its stores, and intellectual property for 2.5 million pounds.

The deal excluded 33 of the brand’s stores and concessions. In its update, Interpath confirmed these locations would remain trading “for a short period”.