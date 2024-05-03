Ryan Reynolds becomes lead investor for NFL licensor Homage

Sports and licensed apparel company Homage has announced a strategic investment of growth capital from Maximum Effort Investments LLC, an investment advisory firm co-founded by Ryan Reynolds that will serve as the lead investor for this round of funding.

Homage said that it intends to use the investment capital to expand its production capacity, grow its operating team, invest in technology and expand its licensed business through new and existing partnerships.

As part of the deal, a representative of Maximum Effort Investments will join Homage’s board of directors and contribute to strategic and creative resources.

The company currently acts as the official licensing partner for the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), among other US-based sports organisations and several colleges and universities.

In a release, Maximum Effort Investments’ head of sports, Ricky Engelberg, said: “Homage exists to tell stories that move people - one t-shirt, one hoodie, and one Starter jacket at a time.

“At Maximum Effort, this aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing people together in smart, fun, unexpected ways. Our investment in Homage represents an exciting new avenue for us to execute on that mission. We’re looking forward to expanding the incredible brand and business that Homage has built.”