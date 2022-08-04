Ryan Ross appointed president of Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has announced it has appointed Ryan Ross as president of the Neiman Marcus brand, effective August 15.

In the newly established role, Ross has been tasked with driving the acceleration of the business by strengthening the brand and customer experience.

Ross will report to NMG’s chief executive officer, Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

“Ryan is a values-driven leader with a proven track record of achieving rapid growth and optimising customer-centric experiences,” said van Raemdonck, in a release.

The CEO continued: “This new role represents the next step in our ‘Revolutionising Luxury Experiences’ strategy, and we’re confident that an esteemed omnichannel retail leader like Ryan further positions Neiman Marcus for sustainable growth.”

Ross, who was previously president of Williams Sonoma, has also held leadership positions at Harrods, Gap and Pottery Barn.

Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus, will remain in her current role and will report to Ross.

Additionally, the brand’s chief customer officer, David Goubert, will be departing the company after three years at the group to pursue personal interests.