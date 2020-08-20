Ryderwear opening warehouses in the UK and US

Australian gym and fitness apparel label Ryderwear is opening third party logistics warehouses in the UK and US in a bid to slash delivery times for international customers.

In the UK, Ryderwear is teaming up with Bleckmann, to open a warehouse located in Swindon. The warehouse will stock an estimated 30,000 units of Ryderwear products by mid-August and will ensure that UK deliveries average just 1-2 days.

While in the US, the Australian brand is partnering with Pitney Bowes in Greenwood, Indiana. The third party logistics warehouse will ensure US deliveries average 2-3 days and will house an estimated 80,000 units of Ryderwear products.

The move the brand states is to ensure quicker shipping times as well as to expand its reach following increased international customer base driven by partnerships with athletes such as Kai Greene and Williams Falade.

David Lukic, chief executive and founder of Ryderwear, said in a statement: "The volume of orders coming out of the USA and UK for our best sellers such as our seamless leggings, D-MAK and Kai Green weightlifting shoes, and sports bras, really meant that we needed to find a way to reduce delivery times for our customers.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the most seamless experience for our customers worldwide, and we believe that these third party logistics partnerships will achieve just that."

Lukic launched Ryderwear in 2009 from his Grandma's garage and has grown it into a global company alongside his wife Natalie. The brand sells an extensive range of workout clothing and activewear specifically designed for the avid gym-goer and hardcore lifter.

