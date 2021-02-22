RYU Apparel announces wholesale distribution agreement with Grupo Pavel

Canadian athletic apparel brand RYU Apparel has announced a wholesale distribution agreement with Mexican marketer and distributor Grupo Pavel.

The deal, which RYU described as “a key step” in its wholesale strategy, will see Grupo Pavel sell RYU Apparel throughout Mexico.

“Premium sportswear and athleisure represent a strong, growing market in Mexico, and our team is very excited to introduce RYU's award-winning clothing, aesthetic, and brand message to our customers,” said Cesare Fazari, CEO and Chairman of RYU, in a statement.

Federico Velez Parsons, CEO of Grupo Pavel, said: “I am honored, on behalf of our entire team, to have the opportunity to become a partner of RYU and introduce it to our clients in Mexico.

“Mexico is eager to wear and experience new great brands and RYU reflects our values: we look forward to a great partnership.”