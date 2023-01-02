S.Oliver appoints new chief product officer

German fashion company S.Oliver has announced the appointment of Sonja Balodis as chief product officer (CPO), seeing her join the firm’s management team.

In the position, Balodis will oversee responsibility for the product areas of the group’s portfolio of brands, which include S.Oliver, Comma, QS by S.Oliver and Triangle.

Balodis initially joined the S.Oliver Group in September 2007, holding various managerial positions up until 2020.

Following a four year stint as CEO of fashion subsidiary Comma, for which she also held the position of manager for over eight years, Balodis became managing director at Marc Cain, where she was responsible for design, technical development, production, purchase and marketing.

She joins the S.Oliver Group’s four person management team, already consisting of CEO Jürgen Otto, Oliver Hein as COO and CFO Kai Bauknech.

In a press release, the company said: “The powerful and experienced management team will shape the turnaround and future development of the S.Oliver Group together with proven experts.”