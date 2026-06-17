S.Oliver Group drives retail expansion with new PTH joint venture

Rottendorf - S.Oliver Group announced on Tuesday the formation of a new joint venture with the Bischofswerda, Saxony-based retail company Private Textiles Holding GmbH (PTH Group).

The new joint venture, Brand Collective GmbH, will be responsible for “the takeover, continuation and strategic repositioning” of retail spaces previously operated by Catches, a multi-brand concept owned by the PTH Group.

“Specifically, around 18 locations will be transferred to the joint venture, rebranded and will continue to operate under the S.Oliver Group's brand and distribution concept in the future,” explained the company, which includes labels such as S.Oliver, Comma, Liebeskind Berlin, Copenhagen Studios and Lala Berlin. The launch is planned for the third quarter of this year.

S.Oliver to tap into growth potential in travel retail and East Germany

The agreement enables the S.Oliver Group to “specifically accelerate its market expansion, take advantage of existing location opportunities at short notice and tap into additional growth potential – especially in the travel retail segment and in East Germany,” a statement read.

Johannes Rellecke, one of the co-CEOs of the S.Oliver Group, explained the plans. “With Brand Collective GmbH, we are creating a scalable platform to quickly and efficiently occupy attractive retail locations and specifically expand our market penetration,” he explained in a statement. “The partnership with PTH allows us to combine operational excellence with strong brand management and thus capitalise on new growth opportunities in brick and mortar retail.”