Safilo acquires 25 percent stake in Inspecs for 21.7 million pounds
Safilo has announced its acquisition of shares in Inspecs Group. Between December 15 and 18, the company purchased a total of 25 percent of Inspecs' share capital for approximately 21.7 million pounds.
In a statement, the management explained that this shareholding “reflects Safilo’s confidence in the long-term prospects of Inspecs, offering the group a strategic opportunity in the company's future developments”.
On December 15, Safilo announced that it did not intend to make a binding offer for Inspecs, a British eyewear company.
This announcement followed the news on December 10 that the boards of Bidco 1125 Limited and Inspecs had reached an agreement. The terms concerned a recommended cash acquisition by Bidco for the entire share capital of Inspecs.
Bidco is a newly formed company, controlled by Luke Johnson and Ian Livingstone, established specifically for the acquisition. Last November, Safilo approached Inspecs with a potential offer for its Eschenbach Group and BoDe businesses, and was also considering a potential offer for the entire company.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH