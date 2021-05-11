Safilo and Dsquared2 sign eyewear licensing agreement

Safilo and Dsquared2, the global fashion brand founded in 1995 by Dean Dan Caten, have announced five-year global licensing agreement for the design, manufacture and distribution of Dsquared2 branded eyewear.

“We are very satisfied about starting this new partnership with Dsquared2, which represents a great brand addition to our portfolio and a significant opportunity to grow in the fashion luxury segment,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

The company said in a statement that the first optical and sunglass collections – both for men and women – will be presented for the 2022 spring/summer season, hitting the market in January 2022.

“Eyewear is a very important product category for Dsquared2. We are very happy to start this new partnership with Safilo that will allow us to further strengthen our position in the segment,” added Dean and Dan Caten, founders and creative directors of the brand.