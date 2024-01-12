Safilo and Hugo Boss renew eyewear licensing agreement until 2030

Safilo Group and Hugo Boss have announced the early renewal of their global licensing agreement for the Boss and Hugo eyewear collections, until December 2030.

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Hugo Boss, a highly valued partner for Safilo, and representing an exceptional asset in our portfolio. I am glad that in just a few years we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our partnership which began back in 2006," said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group in a statement.

The company said that the joint strategy is to continue to gain market share with Boss eyewear through a unique and compelling product offer thanks to the development of iconic styles that are immediately recognizable to the consumer.

Hugo, which accounts for a considerable share of the company’s eyewear business, will also continue to expand its presence within the Gen Z target group, supported by a distinctive product proposition and a consistent go-to-market approach.

"Our Claim 5 growth strategy is broad-based. We want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, and brands, as well as in all product areas. Safilo perfectly supports our growth in the eyewear segment and is a key player in the industry with high quality standards and a strong distribution network worldwide," added Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss AG.