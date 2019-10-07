Safilo and Kering renew supply agreement for Gucci eyewear

Kering Eyewear and Safilo have announced the renewal of their agreement for the manufacturing and supply of Gucci branded products. The company said in a statement that the three-year partnership will come into effect starting January 2021, providing complete continuity to the previous contract expiring December 2020.

Safilo added that the decision follows a three-year collaboration during which the two groups have formed a partnership, leveraging Safilo’s top-tier service, product quality and craftsmanship capabilities, all key elements for Kering Eyewear.

With an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries – in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China – and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets, Safilo’s portfolio encompasses own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, and licensed brands such as Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, Boss, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, Havaianas, Hugo, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, Rag&Bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Kering Eyewear, part of the Kering Group, designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a portfolio of 15 brands including Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Alaïa, Courrèges, Montblanc, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, McQ and Puma.

Picture:Facebook/Gucci