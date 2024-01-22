Safilo and Levi’s renew eyewear licence until 2029

Safilo Group and the Levi’s brand have announced the renewal of their global eyewear licensing agreement until the end of 2029.

“We are very proud to renew our partnership with Levi’s which, thanks to its unmatched brand awareness, allows our group to offer amazing contemporary eyewear to consumers all around the world,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

The company said in a statement that Levi’s eyewear will continue to be distributed globally, leveraging its brand awareness and widespread point of sales in Europe, North America and Asia, where it represents one of the main brands in the contemporary segment.

“Our partnership with Safilo helps us continue to diversify our Levi’s product portfolio as a lifestyle brand. We’re gratified to see the progress we’ve made since we first announced and look forward to ongoing collaboration,” added Karyn Hillman, senior vice president and chief product officer of Levi Strauss & Co.