Safilo and Marc Jacobs renew eyewear licensing agreement

Safilo Group and Marc Jacobs have announced the early renewal of their multi-year global licensing agreement for Marc Jacobs branded eyewear until December 2031.

"During these 20 years Marc Jacobs has grown to become one of the most emblematic brands of Safilo's contemporary and premium offering, with a strong global appeal for both men and women, and with still many new opportunities for growth in its core US market as well as worldwide," said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group

"We look forward to the continued success of our partnership with Safilo. Working together to further the unique Marc Jacobs vision to the eyewear category, through new and exciting global opportunities remains our key objective," added Marc Jacobs International CEO, Eric Marechalle.