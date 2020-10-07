Safilo and Pierre Cardin renew eyewear licensing agreement

Safilo and Pierre Cardin have renewed the licensing agreement to design, manufacture and distribute prescription frames and sunglasses under the Pierre Cardin brand. The company said in a statement that this renewal, which will now run until December 31, 2026, demonstrates the strong professional collaboration between the two groups, whose partnership began with the presentation of the first Pierre Cardin branded collection back in 1991.

Commenting on the development, Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group, said: “We are very pleased to continue this partnership which has brought pride and success to both companies for many years. With this renewal we look forward to continuing our work together to build and further develop the Pierre Cardin brand in the eyewear segment.”

The company added that the latest Pierre Cardin Evolution limited edition sunglasses were presented on September 21, 2020 during the fashion show held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, on the occasion of the cinema release of the documentary film House of Cardin dedicated to the founder of the maison.

“I am extremely pleased to continue the long and successful partnership with Safilo,” added Pierre Cardin.

Picture credit:Safilo