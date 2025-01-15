Safilo and Under Armour renew eyewear licensing agreement

Safilo Group and Under Armour have renewed their global licensing agreement for Under Armour branded eyewear until 2031.

"We are enthusiastic about extending our successful partnership started in 2020 with Under Armour. We are thrilled to continue this journey, leveraging Under Armour's growing consumer base in North America and in the rest of the world," said Vladimiro Baldin, chief licensed brand & global product officer, Safilo Group.

Through the renewed agreement, the companies will offer lightweight, versatile eyewear solutions – both sunwear and prescription – that support athletes on and off the field with stylish designs that maximize comfort and fit, eliminate distractions and improve visibility.

"As Under Armour works to infuse the best of design and innovation across our product categories, we look forward to continuing to partner with Safilo on high quality eyewear for athletes and consumers around the world," added Yassine Saidi, chief product officer for Under Armour.