Safilo Group CFO resigns, Michele Melotti steps up

Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo Group has announced that Gerd Graehsler, the company’s chief financial officer and manager responsible for its financial reports, has resigned.

Graehsler, who owns 100,000 ordinary shares in the group, will be stepping down from the role on August 28 in order to “undertake a new professional experience”, a press release said.

Safilo’s chairman Eugenio Razelli, together with CEO Angelo Trocchia, thanked Graehsler in the statement, recognising him for his “significant professional contribution and important support of the group’s turnaround process and development” during his period at the company.

Graehsler joined Safilo in early 2014, initially taking on the role of director group new business development and corporate strategy, before stepping up to the CFO position in November 2014.

To fill his place, Safilo has announced the appointment of Michele Melotti, who will succeed Graehsler from his aforementioned departure date.

Melotti first joined Safilo in 2012 after beginning his career at KPMG Advisory.

Over his 11 years at Safilo, Melotti has taken on a series of increasingly responsible roles within the group’s finance and accounting division.

In 2016, he was appointed senior director finance and accounting Western Europe and global accounts, before stepping into his current role of senior director group controlling in 2019.