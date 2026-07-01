Safilo Group completes acquisition of Spy+ and Serengeti from Bollé Brands

Safilo Group (Safilo) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Spy+ and Serengeti from Bollé Brands. This follows the signing of the agreement on May 11 and the fulfilment of all customary closing conditions.

The consideration for the transaction amounts to 24.6 million dollars. It was financed through the group's available financial resources.

The transaction includes selected Spy+ and Serengeti assets in Europe and 100 percent of the shares of two dedicated companies operating in the US and Canada. According to a statement, this “represents a further step forward in Safilo's strategy focused on the selective acquisition of brands capable of strengthening the group's positioning in attractive segments with high growth potential, enhancing the portfolio of proprietary brands that already includes Smith, Carrera, Polaroid and Blenders”.

“The completion of this acquisition represents another important step in the implementation of our strategy. Spy+ and Serengeti are highly complementary brands to the Safilo portfolio and fully consistent with the Group's focus on sport and high-quality eyewear,” stressed Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo.

In 2025, Spy+ and Serengeti generated combined sales of approximately 39 million dollars.