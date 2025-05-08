Safilo Group: Net sales up, driven by Europe and Asia Pacific

Net sales totalled 285.8 million, up 2.2 percent at constant exchange rates for the eyewear group Safilo, in the first quarter.

On May 7, the board of directors of Safilo Group spa reviewed and approved the main performance indicators for the first quarter of 2025. The company's gross industrial margin stood at 60.5 percent, up 50 basis points compared to 60.0 percent in the same period of the year prior. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin came to 12.0 percent, an increase of 50 basis points compared to 11.5 percent. The gross industrial profit for the first quarter of 2025 was 173.0 million euros, up 4.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Free cash flow was 14.4 million compared to 1.7 million in the same period last year, while net debt was 68.4 million at the end of March (from 82.7 million at the end of December 2024).

North America confirmed good signs of recovery observed at end of 2024

“2025 opened encouragingly, particularly in January, when North America confirmed the good signs of recovery observed at the end of 2024. Over the course of the quarter, however, uncertainty increased, with growing geopolitical tensions beginning to weigh on customer confidence,” explained Safilo chief executive officer (CEO), Angelo Trocchia, in a note.

“In this complex environment, we closed the first quarter with solid results. Europe confirmed itself as the market in which innovation and customer focus combined most effectively, supporting widespread growth across brands and markets. In North America, despite a still uneven scenario, we recorded a moderate improvement, supported by Smith sports products and the resilience of the ophthalmic frames business,” the CEO added.

“In a constantly evolving tariff environment, we are maintaining a prudent and flexible approach, transforming current challenges into an opportunity to accelerate the diversification of our supply chain,” the CEO stressed.

Sales of main brands in portfolio

Sales trends were positive for most of the brands in the portfolio. In particular, Smith “further strengthened its leadership position in the North American market for ski goggles and helmets, while Carrera and David Beckham consolidated the momentum already seen in 2024. The quarter was also one of growth for Polaroid, following the recovery recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, and for the main licensed brands, from Tommy Hilfiger and Carolina Herrera, to Boss, Hugo and Marc Jacobs,” the company specified in the statement.

Sales by geographical area

In the first quarter, performance by geographical area was driven by the progression of Europe and Asia Pacific, in addition to a recovery in the North American market.

In North America, sales for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 118.8 million euros, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates and 3.8 percent at current exchange rates. In Europe, sales for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 128.9 million euros, up 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates and 2.9 percent at current exchange rates.

“The environment remained particularly dynamic in France and Eastern European countries, where the group continued to expand its customer base and increase productivity among already active accounts,” management stressed.

In Asia and Pacific, sales for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 14.4 million euros, up 18.5 percent at constant exchange rates and 21.2 percent at current exchange rates.

In the rest of the world, sales for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 23.7 million euros, down 2.9 percent at constant exchange rates and 7.4 percent at current exchange rates. The area was particularly affected by the weakness of the Indian and Mexican markets, while sales trends were positive in the Middle Eastern and Brazilian markets.